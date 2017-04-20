Dream day for Leeds United fan Oliver after success of op

At just five years old, Oliver Baker has watched his beloved Leeds United play at Elland Road more times than some life-long fans.

And the season ticket-holder had his dream come true this week when for his 50th match in the stands, he was invited to be a mascot.

The Whites-mad youngster met head coach Garry Monk, spoke to the players and helped lead out the team in front of more than 30,000 fans when Leeds hosted Wolves on Easter Monday.

His proud dad Gary Baker, from Walsall near Birmingham, told the YEP: “Oliver is a mad Leeds fan, we both always have been because my dad was a big fan from the 1970s. They got back to me and asked him to be a mascot.

“When I was a kid I never got the opportunity but to see him as a mascot was brilliant, especially with it coinciding with the Wolves game because we live close to there so it was fitting.”

Oliver’s dream day came just months after doctors gave him the all-clear to play football himself following successful treatment for a foot condition.

The youngster was born with a club foot, where the foot can be twisted or pointing in the wrong direction, meaning the sole cannot be placed down flat.

Now, after a series of operations from the age of one, Oliver was told in January that his treatment has been successful in pointing his foot in the right direction.

He now plays football for his local under-sevens team in Walsall, and also travels every week with his dad to Leeds for training with the Leeds United Foundation.

Dad-of-five Mr Baker said: “His foot problem has never held him back.

“There’s a lot of negativity on the internet and online forums about it but his treatment has been a success now and he plays football like every other kid.

“I know some people will say ‘it’s a long way to travel for football training’, but Oliver absolutely loves it.”