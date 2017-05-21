Dragon boat racers do battle in aid of Yorkshire charity

An Olympic gold medallist launched rowers into action at Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People’s annual Dragon Boat Race.

Paul Bennett, Rio 2016 Men’s Eight champion, was on hand to start the race at Roundhay Park on Sunday. The event, now in its tenth year, saw 32 teams battle it out to be named champion in a day of races on Waterloo Lake.

Dragon Boat racing at Roundhay Park, Leeds.

The Nautie Buoys, representing ICC Northern UK, took the hotly-contested title, while Napoleon Casino’s Superheroes won the tug of war competition which also took place on the day.

Events manager Caroline Hudson said: “The teams have been brilliant. We have had some fantastic costumes and everyone has had a great day.

“We would like to thank Paul Bennett for coming along and spending the day with us and helping out with some of the teams. The event is expected to raise around £35,000. Martin House provides care to children and young people with life-limiting illnesses, and their families, throughout West, North and East Yorkshire, both at its hospice in Boston Spa and in the community.

Martin House holds a series of fundraising events throughout the year, to find out more, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk.