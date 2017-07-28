Doncaster man, 21, jailed for sexual activity with a child

A brave Doncaster teenager was present in court to see a man who admitted to having sexual activity with her when she was a child sent to prison.

Judge Sarah Wright sentenced Ryan Ezard, 21, to one year in prison for the charge, during a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court today.

James Baird, prosecuting, told the court that Ezard's victim was 15-years-old when the offence took place in October 2014.

Ezard's offending came to light when the complainant reported him to the police in February last year.

Reading her victim impact statement in court, Ezard's victim described how the ordeal had left her feeling guilty and ashamed, and led to her suffering from depression and anxiety.

"I have flashbacks of that night, wondering if there's anything I could have done to stop you," said the victim, adding: "I've felt guilty, but it's not me that should feel guilty - it's you."

Ezard admitted to one count of sexual activity with a child at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Edward Moss, said Ezard felt a great deal of remorse towards his victim and her family for his actions.

He said: "He finally accepts his guilt and knows this is a particularly serious offence.

"He knows this passes the custody threshold, and he knows he's going to have to live with this type of offending for a very long time."

As Judge Wright sentenced Ezard, she praised the bravery of his victim.

"Very movingly, your victim read out her victim personal statement in court, and it's clear this has had a substantial effect on her and her family," said Judge Wright.

She added: "You are a young man unable to control his emotions and actions."

In addition, Ezard was placed on the sex offenders' register for a period of 10 years and was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.