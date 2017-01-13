Dogs Trust Leeds hope Friday the 13th proves a lucky day for this pair of pooches

Staff at Dogs Trust Leeds are hoping Friday the 13th proves a lucky day to find loving homes for two overlooked dogs.

The Rehoming Centre is appealing to local people to open their homes and hearts to two-year-olds Bailey and Freddie who staff say are amongst the liveliest dogs at the York Road centre.

Now staff are really hoping that good luck will shine down on Crossbreed Bailey and Lurcher Freddie on what many think is one of the unluckiest days of the year, and they will defy the odds to finally find the loving homes they deserve.

Amanda Sands, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “These two really do have their paws crossed in the hope that they’ll find a loving home, but they don’t sit still for long!

“Both of them proved to be too lively for their previous owners and so they are looking for homes where they can indulge their playful nature.

“Bailey came to us in 2015 and Freddie arrived last year so they have both been waiting some time and deserve a stroke of luck.”

Both dogs would be best suited to adult only homes where they are the only dog so they can lap up all the attention.

If you think you could offer Bailey or Freddie their ideal homes, please call the centre on 0300 303 0292.

Alternatively, visit them at Woodlands Farm, York Road, Leeds, LS15 4NL.

You can also find out more at www.dogstrust.org.uk.