Dog festival to be held in Leeds this weekend

A festival dedicated to all things dogs is being held in Leeds this weekend.

The day-long festival, Tail Wagger, is being held at Meanwood Park on Saturday in order to raise money for canine charity French Bulldog Saviours.

The festival will entail several interactive activites, including competitons, games, live music, stalls, a festival fancy dress theme with the possibility to win best dressed and many more.

A spokesman for the event said: ""French Bulldog Saviours is a non-profit making breed-rescue charity run entirely by volunteers who strive to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home French Bulldogs in need or at risk, giving them a better chance of living a healthy and happy life in a permanent loving home. Come along and sniff it out!"

The festival will start at 10am.