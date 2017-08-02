Do you know this woman?

Police have release CCTV footage of a woman they would like to speak to regarding the theft of bottles of FCUK perfume from Sports Direct on Pavilion Terrace in Scarborough.

At around 11am on Saturday July 29, the woman pictured was seen to enter the store.

A number of bottles of FCUK perfume totalling £70 were taken from a display stand near the front entrance of the shop, without any attempt to pay being made.

Police are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public's assistance to identify the woman pictured.

Anyone who recognises the woman, or who has any information which may assist the investigation should contact police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to PC Liam Cromack. You can also email liam.cromack@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference number 12170133598

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111