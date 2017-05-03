DNA breakthrough in Wakefield baby remains case

Detectives are renewing an appeal to trace the mother of a baby girl whose bones were found near to Welbeck Lane, Wakefield a year ago this week.

Officers now have a DNA profile for the mother of the baby whose bones were found by a member of the public at the Washlands nature reserve, just off a towpath leading from Welbeck Lane on May 3 last year.

The remains were found in a blue plastic bag wrapped in a pair of dark coloured leggings/trousers which had a drawstring at the waist, from the Matalan department chain.

Forensic analysis of the remains suggests they had been left in the area prior to October 2015.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Bryar, who is leading the enquiry, said: “A number of investigations have been ongoing over the past 12 months to try and identify the mother of this little baby, who we believe was carried full term.

“We have now been able to build a DNA profile of the baby’s Mum and have managed to rule several people out of the enquiry.

“Twelve months on we continue to appeal for the mother of this baby to come forwards. While she may not require medical assistance, she will have suffered deep trauma and may very well be in need of some counselling and professional emotional support.

“If she has confided in someone over the last 12 months or since the birth, I would encourage the person who has listened to speak to the police or again to Mum to encourage her to contact us.

“We want to give her the help she may need and for her to provide us with a name and identity for the baby who was found.

“Our investigations are continuing and I would ask anyone who does have information to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log number 364 of May 3, 2016.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”