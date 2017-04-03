Dive team at Stamford Bridge in search of missing woman

A dive team is currently searching the River Derwent at Stamford Bridge after a woman is believed to have entered the water.

Humberside Police received a call yesterday afternoon (Sunday April 2) reporting that a 47-year-old woman was missing.

A police spokesperson said: "Our investigations lead us to believe that the woman entered the water at Stamford Bridge. The circumstance are not thought to be suspicious."

Humberside Police's dive team is currently searching the River Derwent at the village.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have information that would help police in their enquiries to call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 331 of 2/4/2017.