Dinner with a difference

City artisans are teaming up with a homelessness charity to host an ‘upcycle’ dinner.

Charity, Emmaus Leeds, and the skilled workers are holding the event as part of the Leeds Indie Food Festival, which runs until May 28.

The ‘Upcycle at Emmaus Leeds’ dinner, which takes place on Sunday at the Emmaus Leeds community building, will include a three course meal prepared by formerly homeless people supported by the charity, accompanied by live demonstrations and inspiring talks.

Helping out at the event is artisan cake maker Helen Russell Brown, bread maker Ben Mills and Outlaws Yacht Club, which will be providing mocktails.

Upcycled clothing will be on display and Seagulls Paint will demonstrate the art of upcycling furniture. Leeds auctioneer Gary Don will auction off unique ‘monster’ artworks upcycled from old pictures donated to Emmaus Leeds.

Joanne Stafford, projects and events leader at Emmaus Leeds, said: “Leading up to this event our community members have been working with the different artisans to prepare the upcycled table decorations and menu items. We’re all really looking forward to the dinner and hope our guests enjoy the food whilst being inspired by our demonstrations and speakers.”

It is the first time Emmaus Leeds has joined the Leeds Indie Food Festival programme. The festival aims to create awareness of Leeds as a food destination and celebrate independent food and drink establishments across the city.

Emmaus Leeds supports 26 formerly homeless people by providing a stable home and meaningful work for as long as they need it. The charity was founded on the idea that people do not need handouts, simply the tools to be able to help themselves and help others.