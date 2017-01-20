Digital training hub opens in Leeds city centre

A new IT and recruitment centre has been opened in Leeds to offer training for the growing number of digital jobs in the city.

The new hub from, training firm Estio, is situated at Central Park near Asda’s headquarters.

It was set up to fill a “skills shortage” and provide training facilities and job opportunities for young people.

Estio managing director Robert Turner said: “Our business aims to address the growing demand for IT skills by providing bespoke, tailored apprenticeship programmes, alongside more traditional professional recruitment services.

“We offer IT training throughout England and have existing training centres in Manchester, Halifax and London. We are extremely pleased to expand our operation into central Leeds as it provides for even closer client engagement and facilitates ease of access for our IT Apprentices and staff.”

The new hub was officially opened by Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Gerry Harper.

Estio is currently working with employers such as Asda, Sky, YBS Group, Xerox, Covea, The Tenet Group, DLA Piper and Marshalls to recruit IT apprentices.

The company first moved to the city November last year.

An Estio spokeswoman said: “This new investment includes a brand new high tech training facility for training the digital workforce of the future.

“With lots of talented young people attending the training centre each day, Estio is offering IT apprenticeship courses ranging from IT support, software and web development, IT technical sales to social media digital marketing and cyber security.

“Estio is uniquely positioned to offer a complete recruitment and training solution to its growing client base, many of whom are located in and around Leeds.”

Digital City returns to the YEP on Wednesday February 1.