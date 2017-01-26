Digital innovation helps Sky Betting & Gaming in recruitment process

Sky Betting & Gaming has introduced an artificial intelligence aspect to its recruitment process. Head of Recruitment, Matt Hughan, spoke about the innovation in the hiring process.

“As a fast-growing tech company that during one eight month period alone recruited over 600 people, we’ve been keen to look at where artificial intelligence can add value to our hiring process.

“This week, we became one of the first companies to offer a new recruitment ChatBot to support applicants as they progress through the various stages of a hire, by answering questions on the local area, what’s on offer from a career with Sky Betting & Gaming and our unique culture.

“We recruit a diverse range of people, from senior technologists to customer and commercial advisor roles – this week also sees the launch of our new 2017 graduate scheme.

“Many routine tasks can be automated, so we collaborated with local agency Chatter, on a feature in Facebook that uses artificial intelligence and natural language processing to give applicants 24/7 instant access to the recruitment process.

“Sky Sports presenter, Jeff Stelling, is the personality behind the ‘Ask Jeff’ virtual recruitment bot, which is able to pose and respond to questions with the use of interactive buttons in chat on the company culture, an applicant’s status, business locations, benefits and social opportunities.

“It’s still under development and will improve with use, but if you’d like to be one of the first to speak to Jeff Bot, search askjeffsbg on Facebook.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post recently launched its Digital City platform in partnership with Sky Betting & Gaming.

The platform is designed to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.