Digital award for Leeds building

A new office block has become the first commercial building in Yorkshire to receive a top award for its digital connectivity.

The wired platinum certification by digital connectivity company WiredScore, enters Number One Kirkstall Forge in Leeds into an elite club which includes the Empire State Building in America, The Shard in London and MediaCityUK, Salford.

The top platinum award, which accounts for around 10 per cent of buildings worldwide, acts as a trusted benchmark for technological capacity and infrastructure resilience and connectivity. Number One Kirkstall Forge, which is almost 70 per cent let, is due for completion in November.

Developer CEG has worked closely with Zenith, which is relocating its UK headquarters to the top four floors, Fox Lloyd Jones and Hoare Lea to deliver the connectivity and infrastructure.

When making a real estate decision, behind location, a building’s communications, digital resilience and security are now topping the list as a key occupier requirement, CEG said. Paul Fox, from Fox Lloyd Jones, said: “Zenith needed the highest levels of connectivity and digital security and CEG embraced that challenge, sourcing a technology team which could investigate previously unexplored levels of digital excellence in Leeds. We are experiencing a step change in the way people work and occupy space, as well as what they demand from a building’s design and infrastructure.”