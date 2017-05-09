Developer eyes ‘historically significant’ Leeds mill for new homes

A “historically significant” former mill in Leeds could be transformed into 64 flats after a developer submitted plans.

Morley Mills Limited, part of the MMR Group, wants to turn Tingley Mills into new homes after it bought the site last year.

Documents drafted by Beckwith Design Associates for the developer read: “Although early sketch layouts showed potential for a higher scale of development on the site, the client is keen to restore and re-use the original buildings.

“By redeveloping the existing buildings the client is ensuring the long-term future of a collection of historically significant buildings, and underpinning the social and economic sustainability of the area.”

The site was built as a shoddy mill in 1886, the plans read.

It contains the original three-storey mill, a second three-storey stone building, a 1940s two-storey office, single-storey gatehouse with art nouveau stained glass windows and an old single-storey stone stable block/garage.

Subject to approval, “the workshop areas will be stripped from the original buildings, returning the site to something nearer its original format” and one- and two-bed units built.

Work could start in this summer if plans are approved.

The developer has also submitted an outline application for an area next to the Bridge Street site for housing.