Detectives hunt for man after boy, 12, grabbed in attempted Leeds abduction

Detectives are hunting a man who grabbed a 12-year-old boy in an attempted abduction in Leeds.

The child had been walking along a path that runs between Tongue Lane and Woodlea Lane, Meanwood, at around 3.15pm on Tuesday. (Jan 31)

After passing a bend in the path to the right, he was approached from behind by a man who grabbed him around the waist with both hands and said, “come with me”.

The boy turned around and pushed the man before running away.

When he got home he told his father, who contacted the police. The man was described as being 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall, aged 20 to 30, slim build, wearing a dark-coloured knitted jumper with a V-neck, which was possibly black or dark blue, and dark brown trousers.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: “We don’t know what this man’s intention was at this stage but this has clearly been a distressing experience for the boy involved and we urgently need to identify the suspect.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw someone fitting the description or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community and we have linked with our colleagues in the local neighbourhood policing team who will be carrying out additional patrols of the area at key times to reassure people. We are also linking with nearby schools to offer suitable support and advice.”

* Anyone with any information is asked to police on 101.