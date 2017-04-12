Detectives 'growing very concerned' for welfare of missing woman in Leeds

Detectives are searching for a missing woman in Leeds.

Police said they are now very concerned for the welfare of Susan Carr, who was reported missing yesterday (Tuesday).

The 59-year-old was last seen in the Potternewton Lane area of Leeds, at around 10.30am.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes of Leeds District CID, said: "We are growing very concerned for Susan who has not been seen since yesterday morning.

"Searches are ongoing across the Leeds area and I would appeal to anyone who has seen her or has any information to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing crime number 1645 of April 11."

Susan is described as white, of medium build and about 5ft 9ins tall.

She was last seen wearing green boots, dark green trousers, a green shirt and orange fleece jacket, carrying a brown and pink rucksack.