Detectives continue search for Leeds woman now missing for two weeks

Detectives are continuing to search for a Ukrainian woman who went missing in Leeds two weeks ago.

Svitlana Krasnoselska, 40, known as Lana, was last seen at her home in Micklefield at around 5am on Monday, April 3.

CCTV footage of Svitlana.

But despite extensive police enquiries, officers have been unable to establish her current whereabouts but remain "very concerned for her welfare".

Police now say Svitlana have some contacts in the York area and officers are appealing to anyone there who has seen her.

Police yesterday released CCTV images of her at work in Leeds on March 17.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: "It has been over two weeks now since anyone has seen Lana, and her family are still desperate to hear that she is okay.

"We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to trace her and hope that these images, taken before she went missing, will help to jog someone's memory.

"We remain very concerned for her welfare and urgently need to find out where she is. We believe she may have some links to the York area and it is possible that people there may have seen her.

"We would ask that anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her contact us as soon as possible."

Lana is described as 5ft 3ins tall, medium build, with dark shoulder-length hair which has blonde highlights in it (not as shown in the images). She was believed to be wearing a black coat with a fur hood and carrying a black handbag with a metal circle detail on it.

Between September 2016 and March 2017, she was living in Dunhill Rise, Halton, and officers are keen to hear from anyone who knew her or who had contact with her during that time to help build up a picture of her lifestyle and the people she knew.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 716 of April 5.