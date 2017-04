Firefighters have been fighting a blaze at a derelict pub in Leeds.

Crews have been at the scene at the Cavalier Inn on Ellerby Road, Cross Green, since just after 11am this morning.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the building was "well alight" and "100 per cent involved in fire."

Fire engines attended from Hunslet, Killingbeck and Leeds, with crews using large jets and hose reels to fight the fire.