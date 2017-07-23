Demolition plan for building where Leeds teenager died

A demolition could take place at the site where a 14-year-old Leeds boy died after falling through the roof of a disused industrial building.

The landowner, Landmark Estates, has made a planning application to knock down a warehouse and office at Canal Wharfe on Wyther Lane.

Bramley teenager Myles Johnstone died on Thursday, July 6 after an accident at the site, where he was thought to have been playing with friends.

The agent acting on behalf of Landmark Estates, Citu, confirmed that the Kirkstall building intended for demolition is the same one where the boy died.

“Citu is working with the landowner, Landmark Estates, to explore opportunities to develop the site and the demolition was always part of that plan,” a spokesman said.

A spokeswoman for Leeds City Council said that its building control people have not served a notice for the Wyther Lane site so any request to demolish it would have been prompted by the owner.

West Yorkshire Police, the council and schools in the area have warned youngsters against exploring abandoned sites ahead of the summer holidays.

Schools across the city broke up this week.

Dr Mark Peel, the independent chairman of Leeds Safeguarding Children Board, previously told the YEP that there was a co-ordinated effort to contact “every family” in the city with messages, letters and verbal advice.

Two other boys, aged 12 and 13, had been hurt at similar locations in Leeds in the weeks before Myles’ death.

Earlier this month a crowdfunding appeal was set up to raise £3,000 towards the Leeds West Academy pupil’s funeral.

At the time of publication it had reached £3,712.