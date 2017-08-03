Demolition of Ferrybridge power station could take more than three years

Power station infrastructure has dominated the Knottingley landscape for more than half a century.

But the 98m tall chimney stacks and 114m cooling towers at Ferrybridge C may not be standing for much longer.

Energy company SSE Generation Ltd has set out its intention to knock down all buildings at the site, in demolition documents submitted to Wakefield Council.

And by the end of 2021, more than five years after the power station shut in March 2016, it could be flattened.

The documents state: "The scope of the demolition project is to demolish all identified buildings and structures in each of the demolition areas."

They continue: "The site will not be landscaped as it is intended that it will be redeveloped in the future."

Demolition is planned to begin in April 2018.

The work is expected to take up to three-and-a-half years and would be carried out in various stages, with the site divided into 13 different areas.

The cooling towers and chimney stacks would be demolished by explosions.

Other techniques including controlled collapse, dismantling, manual cutting or burning and machine shears would be used elsewhere on the site.