Delays on M62 near Leeds as teams clear up spillage caused during collision

A Highways England traffic cameras shows queues building on the M62 westbound following the collision. Copyright: Crown 2017.
Delays are building up on the M62 near Leeds this afternoon after a crash on the westbound carriageway.

Highways England said two lanes remained closed between Junction 30 (Rothwell) and Junction 29 (Lofthouse).

The closure will continue until a spillage caused by the collision can be cleared.

It said there were delays of around 20 minutes on the approach to the crash scene.

The spillage is expected to be cleared by 2.30pm, with any remaining congestion clearing by 3.30pm.

