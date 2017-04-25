Delays in Leeds city centre after ring road crash

A crash on the inner ring road is causing delays in Leeds this morning.

Police are at the scene to try and move two vehicles away from the scene of the collision on the A58(M) in the tunnel under Leeds General Infirmary.

One lane of the westbound dual carriageway is blocked and traffic is backed up to the North Street junction.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"We were called at 9.08am to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the inner ring road in Leeds, in a tunnel just after the First Direct Arena. It was a damage-only accident."

The two cars involved were a black Ford and a white Toyota. No one has been injured.