Officers are now on scene after a three-car crash in Leeds.

The collision happened near the Three Hulats pub, in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, at around 9.40am this morning (Monday).

Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash but it is not known if anyone sustained injuries.

Officers are currently at the scene, and motorists could face delays until the crash is cleared.

Bus operator First said its number 2, 3, 3A, 48 and 91 services are now being affected.