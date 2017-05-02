Debut EP launch for Leeds-based singer songwriter Hollie Haines

Leeds-based singer songwriter Hollie Haines is set to release her debut EP.

Hollie has been a city resident for the last three years while attending Leeds College of Music and has developed a unique blend of folk and rock music in her work.

The Walls I Built follows on from her first two singles Romeo and Fighting Alone and is due to be launched at Hyde Park Book Club in Leeds on Friday, May 26 (8pm) along with support from Tamzene and Sam Wilde.

At the launch she will be playing with her band which consists of backing vocals, lead guitar, drums, bass and cello.

Hollie said: “This release has been a long time coming and I can’t wait to launch it at Hyde Park Book Club which is one of my favourite venues to play”

Her songs have been described by the music press as ‘emotionally charged and brilliantly reflective’ and ‘unique and captivating’.

As well as performing live Hollie has had her music aired on BBC Introducing and she has played live on both Radio Leeds and Radio Cambridge.