Days Out: Jorvik Viking Centre, York

York’s world-famous Vikings are back, and they’re bigger, better and more terrifying than ever before.

After the devastating flooding of December 2015 forced the JORVIK Viking Centre to close, the whole attraction has undergone a huge £4m redevelopment, with the entire visitor experience updated, modernised and completely re-imagined.

The centre is set to reopen to the public at 10am today with a host of Viking-themed entertainment taking place in Coppergate Square.

There will be Norse sagas and storytelling, skirmishes and have-a-go sessions for potential new Viking recruits..

Hop aboard the improved ride and be transported back to the year AD960, where Eric Bloodaxe, the last Viking king of Jorvik has been expelled and the city is in the midst of transformation.

As they make their way through the attraction, visitors will discover the impact of international trade on Viking-age York, including the evolution of a multi-cultural society in the city; as it’s not just trade goods that flowed into Jorvik but people from across the globe.

There are 22 new animatronics help to bring the attraction to life and recreate the hustle and bustle of real Viking streets in the exact same places that Vikings lived, worked and traded.

The centre’s galleries have also been completely updated, with new display cases allowing visitors to get up close and personal to the astounding Viking artefacts that inspired the creation of Jorvik.

However, it’s not all brand new – some aspects of the centre were saved from flooding, like the Viking-age timbers and all the original Viking artefacts, which now stand proudly in the new visitor experience for all to see.

FACTFILE

Address: Coppergate Shopping Centre, York, YO1 9WT Opening times: 10am to 6.30pm Admission: Adults £10.25, concessions £8.25, children £7.25 Telephone: 01904 615505 Website: jorvikvikingcentre.co.uk More: yorkshire.com