Darth Vader in an electric tricycle spotted in Harrogate

(David Minto)

Even on the official International Star Wars Day, it's not what you expect to see in the Yorkshire countryside.

A police officer was stunned to spot Darth Vader driving an electric tricycle near to a Harrogate reservoir.

Traffic officer David Minto Tweeted this bizarre image of the stunt on May 4 on Reservoir Road, near the Thruscross Reservoir.

The joker was seen on the Sinclair C5 just after 7pm on Thursday night.

May 4 is the officially designated International Star Wars Day because of the phrase 'May the fourth be with you'

