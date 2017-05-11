Dad running Leeds Half Marathon for hospital after baby son’s life saved

A DAD will run this Sunday’s Leeds Half Marathon to raise cash for the neonatal intensive care unit that saved his baby son’s life.

Danny and Harriet Young’s son Sebastian was rushed to the unit at Leeds General Infirmary after he developed difficulty breathing just hours after being born at Wakefield’s Pinderfields Hospital on December 11 2016.

Doctors feared Sebastian had suspected sepsis and PPHN (persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn).

Sebastian suffered seizures and was placed on life support three times as doctors battled to find the cause of his condition.

He was given numerous scans, a lumbar puncture and even genetic testing, but no cause was found.

In early January, Sebastian had recovered enough to be moved to the high dependency unit.

Mr and Mrs Young of Heckmondwike, also parents to six-year-old daughter Evangelina, were finally able to take Sebastian home exactly one month after he was born.

Mr Young, 29, said: “We will probably never know the underlying cause found for Sebastian’s illness, but he is doing amazingly well – you would never know he had been ill. He is showing no signs of developmental delays so far and is a very happy child. Mr Young, 29, who has already raised more than £1,000 for the neonatal intensive care unit, said: “We’ll never be able to do enough to say thank you – they saved Sebastian’s life. Nothing will be enough to express how we feel.”

“All the money we raise is going to the neonatal intensive care unit at LGI, as without them Sebastian wouldn’t be here. Hopefully we can help parents who find themselves in the position we were in.”

To sponsor Danny go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Sebastians-LGI-friends

Limited entries are available for this Sunday’s race. Visit www.theyorkshiremarathon.com/events