Dad offers reward afte son’s DJ equipment stolen

Leeds: A man has offered a £1,500 reward after his son’s DJ equipment was stolen while he returned home from university.
Paul Miles said he believed his son’s equipment was taken from his home in Leeds on New Year’s Eve and has asked anyone with information to contact him on 07836 594444.
