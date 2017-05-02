Cyclists pay their respects to Mike

Hundreds of lycra-clad cyclists from across the UK have gathered to celebrate the life of an inspirational British endurance rider who died after being hit by a car during a race across Australia.

Mike Hall, 35, died near the Australian capital, Canberra, during the Indian Pacific Wheel Race, from Perth to Sydney, in March.

Friends and family paid tribute to the “painfully humble” cyclist as they attended a memorial service in his home town of Harrogate.

Guy Kesteven, a friend of Mr Hall’s, said he hoped his friend’s death might encourage people to drive more carefully.

Mr Hall had warned other competitors in the 3,400-mile race about the dangers of fast moving vehicles getting too close to riders days before the fatal collision.

