Cyclists can enjoy Leeds City Ride

Leeds is to host one of 13 City Rides this summer.

People will be able to enjoy cycling on a traffic-free route after British Cycling and HSBC UK confirmed that the city, along with others including Birmingham and Manchester, will hold the city centre family-friendly rides.

Cyclist Katy Marchant is backing the City Ride in Leeds.

In partnership with Leeds City Council, the twelfth of these 13, free-to-attend events will take place in the city centre on Sunday, September 10.

The announcement of the new HSBC UK City Ride events is the first step in British Cycling and HSBC UK’s ambition to make cycling the most popular activity and sport of choice in the UK.

Two of Britain’s most successful Olympians, Sir Chris Hoy and Laura Kenny, launched the City Ride series.

Sir Chris said: “We want everyone to relive the freedom and thrill that comes when you get on a bike. The HSBC UK City Rides will ensure that tens of thousands of people across the UK get the chance to enjoy cycling through their city on traffic-free roads, inspiring them to make cycling part of their everyday lives.”

Great Britain cycling team cyclist Katy Marchant, who is from Leeds, is also backing the event in the city.

Councillor James Lewis, Leeds City Council’s executive member with responsibility for sport, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to discover the delights of cycling in a fun and safe environment around the city centre whilst also enjoying the sights of some of Leeds’ most iconic buildings.”

The event will also give young riders the opportunity to test their bike handling and pick up new skills on the HSBC UK Go-Ride course, featuring obstacles and challenges for all levels of rider to tackle.

For more details visit www.letsride.co.uk.