Cyclist treated by paramedics after collision with car in Leeds

A cyclist was treated by paramedics after being involved in a collision with a car in Leeds this afternoon.
Police said they were called to the scene in Headingley at around 3.35pm by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
It was reported that the cyclist and a black Toyota had collided at the junction of North Lane and Otley Road.
A police spokeswoman said the cyclist's injuries were not believed to be serious.
The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene, but has since reopened.
