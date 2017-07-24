Cyclist seriously injured after car crash in Leeds

Have your say

A cyclist was seriously injured after being involved in a collision with a car.

The crash happened on Barwick Road, Crossgates, at around 7pm on Monday.

Police said a silver Renault Clio collided with the cyclist, a woman in her 50s.

She suffered serious injuries.

The driver stopped at the scene but police are urging any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 299 of 18 July.