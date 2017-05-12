Cyclist punched after narrowly avoiding collision with child

A cyclist suffered a broken eye socket in an assault after narrowly avoiding a collision with a young child.

At around 8.40pm on Friday, May 5, a 36-year-old man from York was riding his bike down Wains Road in the Dringhouses area, when he narrowly avoided a collision with a young child thought to be six-years-old who was also riding a bike.

The cyclist spoke to the child and then took his bike off the road and pushed it through a nearby gate, when he became aware of a man behind him.

The man punched the cyclist in the back of the head and knocked him to the floor, where he was assaulted and sustained a broken eye socket, which has since required surgery.

It is believed the offender is aged between 19 and 25-years-old and was with two women at the time of the assault.

Police are requesting anyone who witnessed the assault, or anyone who has information which could assist the investigation to contact them on 101 and ask to speak to PC Damion Liversidge. Alternatively you can email Damion.Liversidge@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference 12170077328.