Culture and cleaning are key to success

Celebrating the cultural side of Leeds life is going to be given a fresh focus for the new year.

Solving issues and doing things which often get left in the ‘hard to do box’ is also in the 2017 remit for the Leeds Business Improvement District.

Next year we can expect a piece of work called A City Less Grey which has been commissioned and funded by Leeds Bid to come to fruition. It has worked with East Street Arts and local artists to create pieces of public art.

In 2017 the city will also celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Leeds West Indian Carnival, which is the oldest carnival of its kind in Europe, and there are already talks of collaboration between Leeds BID and the organisers to make it an even more vibrant event.

Then there are the day to day things which may go unnoticed but contribute to the image of Leeds city centre.

Previously Leeds BID has introduced Welcome Ambassadors to help direct shoppers and Street Rangers to do tasks such as clean graffiti or remove chewing gum.

Andrew Cooper, chief executive, of Leeds BID said: “Businesses have requested we continue to look at the street management issues in the city centre building on our success. Saving businesses money through a joint trade waste project is already getting attention. This will be money off the bottom line for many businesses and will enhance the environment in which we all operate. Other cities have achieved similar successes by working together to address these issues.

“As a city we have a lot to look forward to in 2017.”