Crowdfunding campaign to help pensioner targeted in online scam

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help a pensioner targeted in an online scam after she shared her story with The Yorkshire Post and Yorkshire Evening Post.

Retired wages clerk Carole Pearson lost her life savings after being targeted by a professional conman who stole more than £14,000.

The 64-year-old, from Cleckheaton, had been duped by a scammer who had hacked into her computer’s webcam, taking pictures of her while pretending to work for Microsoft and insisting she post money to Thailand.

Now readers have been in touch to see how they can help, with one woman offering to send £200 and another setting up a campaign to raise funds to replace the money lost.

Juliette Booth, from Kirkstall, was so appalled by the crime that she has now set up a Crowdfunding page to replace the £14,000.

“I read this story on the YEP and it is devastating that a conman hacked into their computer and conned this woman and her husband out of their life savings,” she said. “To make things worse this happened when the woman had just found out that her husband had being diagnosed with dementia and was trying to cope with the news.

“I am sure that any money that can be raised will be greatly appreciated and hopefully restore some faith in kindness and humanity. “I don’t know the people involved but it really touched me and I wanted to do something to help.”

n To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/carolepearson