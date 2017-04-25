Woman stabbed friend in face with broken vodka bottle

A WOMAN who stabbed a friend in the face with a broken vodka bottle has escaped an immediate jail sentence.

Kaya Bowen, 23, had invited Rhian Proctor and her partner to her home in South Elmsall near Pontefract for a drink before launching the attack, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The pair had argued and Bowen was holding the vodka bottle by its neck as she swung it around.

The court heard it hit the back of Miss Proctor’s head and broke. Bowen then thrust the jagged bottle into Miss Proctor’s face.

She suffered a one-and-a-half centimetre cut next to her left eye and needed hospital treatment. Bowen, now of Smeaton Road, Upton, Pontefract, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.

Mitigating, Allan Armbrister, said: “The defendant is extremely remorseful and would wish to apologise.

“The background is it appears to be an argument between friends during a period when she (Bowen) had too much to drink. She was really in no fit state to know what was going on at the time.”

Mr Armbrister added: “She has stopped drinking and has sought psychiatric treatment.” Judge Mushtaq Khokhar sentenced Bowen to a ten-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.