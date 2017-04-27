Woman questioned by detectives after man dies in Leeds house fire

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a man died following a house fire in Leeds this morning.

The 28-year-old is also being questioned about the remains of a cannabis farm found inside the house in Harehills Lane.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house. Picture: Tony Johnson

Police were contacted by the fire service at around 3.20am as they worked to put out the blaze.

It caused extensive damage to the house and also damaged neighbouring properties.

A man found at the address was treated by firefighters and paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video: Police close major route into Leeds after serious house fire

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan, of West Yorkshire Police Protective Services Crime, said: "A post mortem examination is due to be held later to establish the cause of the man's death.

"We are still in the process of tracing his next of kin."

A road closure was put in place around the scene but has since been lifted, allowing Harehills Lane to be reopened to traffic.

Det Chief Insp Khan said: "A scene remains in place at the property itself and the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

"We will be working with specialist fire investigators at the scene today in an effort to identify the cause."

Meanwhile, detectives are questioning the woman arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and production of cannabis.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area in the time leading up to the fire or who has any information that could assist the investigation," Det Chief Insp Khan added.

Anyone with with information is asked contact officers via 101, quoting log number 120 of April 27.