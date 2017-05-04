Woman assaulted and hot water thrown over her in Thornes attack

A woman was attacked and had hot water thrown as she walked on Cannonball Hill in Thornes.
The Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team received the report on Tuesday May 2 as the woman was walking in the area between 2pm and 3pm.
The male suspect ran past the female and threw hot water over her.
The man is described as wearing a black hooded top with the hood pulled up, black jogging bottoms and of a tall lanky appearance.
Anyone with information can contact 101 with crime reference number 13170198892 for the attention of PC Tinker.
