WATCH: Video of motorbiker's fatal crash during 170mph ride released as warning to others

This video shows a motorcyclist chasing his best friend at speeds of over 170mph - before catching his horrific death on camera.

It shows Fred Bowden following Andrew Prowse as the pair broke the speed limit 30 times in just 20 minutes.

A still from the dashcam footage. (SWNS)

The reckless ride went on for 25 miles before Mr Prowse clipped a car with his Kawasaki ZX10R and was thrown under an oncoming camper van. The 46 year-old died instantly.

Bowden avoided jail in 2009 at Truro Crown Court after the victim's family pleaded for clemency.

The court was shown the full 21 minute video and an edited version has now been released by Devon and Cornwall Police.

The force's Driver Training Unit hope it will highlight the dangers of speeding to people across the UK.

The court heard Bowden's speedometer touched 170mph as they roared along the A30 dual carriageway in Cornwall.

After the crash, flying wreckage from his friend's motorcycle knocked Bowden off his own matching 1,000cc machine.

The A30 is the main route into Cornwall and each year becomes clogged with holiday traffic, similar to many roads across Yorkshire.

Bowden, now 47, of Helston, Cornwall, admitted dangerous driving but escaped jail with a 51-week sentence suspended for two years.

He was also fined £190 and disqualified from driving for three years.

At the time Judge Christopher Elwen told him: "This wild ride came to an end with the tragic death of your long-time and close friend Andrew Prowse.

"What has been seen on the video was a prolonged course of dangerous driving with grossly high speeds and inappropriate overtaking.

"Motorists were alarmed and afraid for their lives. You will have to live with this for the rest of your life."