Video: Ram-raiders strike again at Louis Vuitton store in Leeds

Thieves have ram-raided a luxury city-centre store in Leeds for the second time in just over a fortnight.

Officers sealed off a stretch of Briggate last night around 9.40pm after thieves targeted the Louis Vuitton store.

PIC: Simon Hulme

Three vehicles were used in the latest ram-raid- a VW Golf, a Ford Connect van and a Ford Focus. They were later found abandoned.

It came just 17 days after suspects repeatedly reversed a silver Subaru car into the front of the store, before stealing items on display inside. They then fled the scene in a green Audi, leaving the Subaru behind.

The crash destroyed a section of the shop's frontage.

At the time police said the raid was "clearly planned and organised and targeting high value goods in the store."

The scene in Briggate last night

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said this morning that the latest raid had taken place "in similar circumstances" to the one on April 10.