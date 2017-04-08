Video: Do you recognise these people caught on camera in Leeds?

Police want to identify these people as part of ongoing investigations into unsolved crimes in Leeds.
Each of the people featured in the video is a potential suspect or witness.
The incidents include an assault, a burglary, making off without payment and shoplifting.
Anyone who recognises the people pictured is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote the reference in the caption of the relevant image.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.