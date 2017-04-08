Video: Do you recognise these people caught on camera in Leeds?

Police want to identify these people as part of ongoing investigations into unsolved crimes in Leeds.

Each of the people featured in the video is a potential suspect or witness.

Police want to speak to this man, reference LD019, about a theft from a shop in Leeds on April 6.

The incidents include an assault, a burglary, making off without payment and shoplifting.

Anyone who recognises the people pictured is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote the reference in the caption of the relevant image.