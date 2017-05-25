UPDATED: Family's sorrow as Leeds mum confirmed among dead after terror attack

A Leeds mother has been confirmed as one of 22 people killed in the terror attack on Monday night.

Wendy Fawell, 50, of Otley, had been at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena with her 15-year-old daughter Charlotte and friends.

Ms Fawell was reported to have been about to leave the concert with Charlotte, along with a friend and her sons, when they were caught in the attack.

Charlotte was taken to hospital in Oldham and her brother, Adam Fawell, 29, began a desperate search for his mother.

Adam Fawell has today confirmed via Facebook that his mother was among the victims.

He wrote: "I'm really sad to say that my mum Wendy Fawell unfortunately has passed away as a result of the terror attack in Manchester.

"I want to say a massive thank you to all friends and family who have shared posts to try and find her and all the messages that have been sent.

"It really means a lot to us for all you have done. I can't thank you enough. RIP mum, you will be sadly missed."

Greg Mulholland, Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Leeds North West, said: "It is tragic to hear confirmation that that Wendy Fawell was killed in the Manchester attack, having been missing since then. My deepest condolences to her family and friends. The whole town of Otley and neighbouring communities and devastated at this news and are in mourning for Wendy.

“When local came together in a vigil in Otley on Tuesday night, local people joined together in reflection and prayer in the hope that Wendy would be found safe, sadly that has not happened and the news that people feared has now come through.

"The strong community in Otley and in the surrounding area will come together and support the family at this most awful time, people are offering their support and a crowdfunding site has been set up to help the family.

“People in this area are showing the very best in community spirit and we stand together with Wendy’s family and friends and all those victims of this despicable attack. Wendy and her family will remain in our thoughts and prayers”.

The crowdfunding sites can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wendyfawell