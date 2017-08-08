Update: Police identify man found seriously injured in Leeds car park

Detectives have identified a man found seriously injured in a Leeds car park this morning but are still trying to piece together his earlier movements.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at 5.50am this morning to the car park on Merrion Street.

They had found the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, with serious injuries.

He was in need of urgent medical attention when he was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds CID, said: “We have now identified the man who was found injured, but I would still like to hear from anyone who may have seen him in the city centre to come forward with any information.

“I would also ask for anyone who heard or witnessed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Merrion Street in the early hours of this morning to please contact police.”

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 13170363603.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.