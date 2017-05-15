Two more arrests after woman's body found in Leeds

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Leeds have made two more arrests.

Two men, aged 32 and 70 from Leeds, have been arrested this afternoon on suspicion of murder after the body of a 26-year-old woman was found in woods near to Alwoodley Crags car park in Stairfoot Lane, Alwoodley, at about 9am yesterday.

Crime scene: Stairfoot Lane in Alwoodley

A vehicle has also been recovered for forensic examination.

A 26-year-old man, from Leeds, who was arrested earlier on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.

Earlier today, residents living nearby - in what is an affluent area of north Leeds - spoke of their shock at news.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Spencer, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "Our enquiries are progressing significantly, as these two further arrests should illustrate, but we are still keen to hear from anyone with information.

"We would still like to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area where this woman's body was found at anytime over the weekend up until when she was found Sunday morning."

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Panderwick or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.