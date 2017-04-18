Two jailed after car stolen in Leeds burglary crashed during police chase

TWO men who were in a stolen £20,000 Alfa Romeo car which crashed during a police chase in Wakefield have been jailed.

Leeds Crown Court heard the nearly-new Alfa Romeo Giulietta was stolen after keys were taken during a burglary at a house in the Rawdon area of Leeds in the early hours of June 6 2016.

Police spotted the Alfa Romeo being driven by Christopher England, 35, with Thomas Poulson, 26, as passenger on Waterton Road, Wakefield, at around 10pm on July 2 2016.

The court was told England sped away from police and drove at 78mph through red traffic lights on Flanshaw Lane and also drive through red lights on the A638.

England drove on the wrong side of the road and drove over speed bumps at more than 50mph.

During the pursuit England crashed the Alfa Romeo into an Audi A1 on Dewsbury Road before police cornered the Alfa Romeo in a cul-de-sac off Dacre Avenue at Lupset.

England and Poulson – both of Tombridge Crescent Kinsley – appeared at Leeds Crown Court for sentence yesterday.

England had admitted dangerous driving but denied he knew the vehicle was stolen. A jury convicted him of aggravated vehicle taking after an trial.

Poulson was convicted of aggravated vehicle taking in connection with being a passenger in the car.

The court heard there was no suggestion either man was involved in the burglary when the car was stolen.

Judge Robin Mairs jailed England for 14 months and banned him from driving for 31 months. Poulson was jailed for ten months. Judge Mairs told England: “You were quite prepared to run the risk of damage and serious injury to get away from the police.”

England first appeared before the courts in March 1999 for aggravated vehicle taking and has numerous previous convictions for offences up to 2006 including theft from a motor vehicle.