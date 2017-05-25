Tributes to 'lovely, bright and hardworking' Leeds student killed in terror attack

TRIBUTES have been paid to 19-year-old Leeds Becket University student Courtney Boyle after she was confirmed as among 22 dead in Monday's terror attack in Manchester.

Professor Peter Slee, vice chancellor at Leeds Beckett University, said: “The whole University community is deeply saddened by this tragic news.

"Our hearts go out to Courtney’s family at this terribly distressing time.

“Courtney was a lovely, bright and hardworking student who had achieved excellent marks in her first semester with us. She was enjoying university life and had built strong friendships. For all of these reasons, she is a great loss to the university and to her fellow students.

“You will appreciate the impact that this has had on our students and staff. Our chaplaincy and wider support services have been in contact with Courtney’s many friends at the university, and we will continue to support them and any other of our students and staff who have been affected.”