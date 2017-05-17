Three people still being questioned by police over murder of Leeds woman

Three people remain in custody today in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old Leeds woman.

Sinead Wooding's body was found by joggers in woodlands near Alwoodley on Sunday morning.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Three people arrested over the murder of Sinead Wooding in Leeds remain in custody as detectives continue to progress the investigation. Two men, aged 70 and 32, have been released without charge following their arrest."

Two men, aged 26 and 20, and a 27-year-old woman remain in custody.

A number of searches are still taking place, including Scott Hall Road where Sinead lived in the Potternewton area of the city, as investigations continue.

The spokesperson added: "Detectives are still keen to hear form anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of the Alwoodley Crags car park anytime between Friday night and over the weekend up until when Sinead's body was found Sunday morning.

"Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Panderwick or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."