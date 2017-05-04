Three elderly people targeted in as many days in home robberies in West Yorkshire

Detectives are investigating the possibility that three robberies at the homes of elderly people in as many days might be linked.

The robberies all happened in streets close to Bradford Road in Batley, all involved suspects forcing their way into the homes of elderly people and the thefts of cash and jewellery.

The first of the three incidents happened at around 10.40am on Monday May 1 in Carlinghow where three men forced entry into an 84 year-old woman's house and pushed her to the floor.

One of the suspects searched the house, while the two other men stayed with the victim before making off with a small quantity of cash and several items of jewellery. It is thought that they made off in a blue Citroen Picasso.

A 44-year-old male has since been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released pending further enquiries.

The second incident happened at around 12.30pm yesterday in the Hyrstlands Park area, when four men forced entry to a property through the back door and knocked the victim, again an 84-year-old woman, to the floor.

Two of the suspects stayed with the victim downstairs, while the two others searched the upstairs before making off with money.

The third incident happened at approximately 9.40pm in Soothill when three men forced entry to the property through a back window. The victim, a man aged 80, was pushed to the floor and two of the men began to search the property, while the third stayed with the victim.

They made off with a large quantity of cash in a light coloured van parked outside the front of the property.

Det Insp Mark Colman, of Kirklees CID, said: "These are extremely distressing incidents for each of the three victims involved, and we would urge any witnesses we haven't already spoken to, to come forward with any information.

"At the minute, we are treating the burglaries as three separate incidents, but haven’t ruled out the possibility they may be linked. Our officers are investigating a number of lines of enquiry and our patrols have been stepped up in the area.

"We would also urge members of the public to remain vigilant. We believe the suspects may have been in the area in the days before the burglaries happened and may have approached the victims previously, posing as tradesmen.

"If you see anyone acting suspiciously in your area or see anyone in your street that you don't recognise, please contact police."

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170194907. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.