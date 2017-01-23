Three arrested after violence at Barnsley v Leeds United match

Three football supporters were arrested after fighting broke out on the terraces during a Yorkshire derby and spilled into a town centre.

Police today confirmed that four people had been thrown out of the stadium as Leeds United took on hosts Barsnley FC on Saturday.

Scenes in the terraces during the Barnsley v Leeds United match at Oakwell. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Three arrests were also made later for public order offences and being drunk and disorderly.

Video footage emerged of punches being thrown by fans on the terraces at Oakwell, with reports of some violence later in Barnsley town centre.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Following the football match between Leeds and Barnsley on Saturday two people were arrested for drunk and disorderly, one arrest was made for public order offences and four people were ejected from the stadium.”

He said the arrests were all made due to offences committed in the town centre.

Fighting reportedly broke out in the home end and in the corner by the away end after Chris Wood scored on 18 minutes.

It was said to have taken police and stewards 15 minutes to restore order, but the remainder of the game passed without incident.

Leeds sold its full allocation of 5,000-plus tickets for the match in just 35 minutes.

The club had voiced opposition to Sky’s scheduling for a 5.30pm kick-off, requesting a lunchtime slot instead.

Barnsley are yet to comment on the trouble at their ground.

The number of supporters of Yorkshire teams arrested during the 2015/16 season dropped from 350 to 334.

Both Barnsley and Leeds United saw arrests fall, with a significant drop for Whites fans from 99 to 68.