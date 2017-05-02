Teenager found with stab wounds in Leeds

A TEENAGER was found with stab wounds after police were called to an address in Leeds.

Police found the 17-year-old youth who had suffered stab wounds after officers were called to an address in Winfield Place in the Woodhouse area of the city at around 10pm on Monday night. (May 1)

He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Enquiries in to the circumstances are continuing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 1950 of May 1.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.