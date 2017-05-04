Suspects wanted in connection with fraud and theft of bank cards

The British Transport Police are wanting to speak to these two people in connection with the theft and fraudulent use of bank cards in Wakefield.

At around 5.30pm on April 24, a 27-year-old woman, was travelling on a train from Kings Cross to Leeds.

She left her Mulberry purse on a seat on the train and when she arrived at Leeds, she realised the purse had been taken.

The purse contained debit and credit cards which have since been used in various premises in Wakefield including B&M stores and in nightclubs.

Officers would like to speak to the man and woman shown in the CCTV images as they may have information which could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information or who recognises the pari call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 424 – 24/04/2017.